LONDON The IntercontinentalExchange Inc said on Friday it is considering auctioning off outstanding contracts held by bankrupt commodity broker MF Global in Europe.

"ICE Clear Europe Limited is considering conducting an auction or auctions in respect of certain open contract positions," ICE said in a notice to clients.

ICE clearing members, or their clients, interested in participating in the auction must submit an application by 1200 GMT on Saturday in order to be considered, the notice said.

A spokeswoman for the exchange confirmed that the statement referred to open positions held by MF Global, but was not immediately able to offer further comment.

MF Global was active in Brent crude, gasoil and natural gas contracts, according to ICE's website.

