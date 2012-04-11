Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao attends a signing ceremony with Turkey's Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing April 9, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

REYKJAVIK China's Premier Wen Jiabao is expected to make his first official visit to Iceland later this month, the island's government said on Wednesday.

Iceland, still recovering from a devastating banking crash in late 2008, said Wen is expected on April 20 and will meet Prime Minister Johanna Sigurdardottir and other ministers.

The Chinese premier will also study the use of geothermal power in Iceland, the government said.

Late last year, a bid by multimillionaire Chinese developer Huang Nubo to buy land in Iceland raised some security concerns due to the North Atlantic island's key strategic location.

Some analysts suggested the move was part of a broader Chinese policy to get hold of assets abroad, ranging from land to raw materials and know-how.

Iceland finally rejected Huang's bid to buy 300 sq km (186 sq miles) in Iceland because it did not meet legal requirements on foreign ownership.

(Reporting by Omar Valdimarsson; editing by Andrew Roche)