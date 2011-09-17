STOCKHOLM Iceland plans to phase out the capital controls it put in place during the global financial crisis by the end of 2013, the economics minister said late on Friday.

Speaking in parliament, Economics minister Arni Pall Arnason said the controls, put in place to shield the country's currency, would end two years earlier than currently planned by the government and the central bank.

"The cost of maintaining the controls keeps growing and will continue to grow if we keep them in place," Arnason said in a statement.

"A business environment that gets used to such controls becomes inefficient and unsustainable."

Arnason said he would ask the Financial Surveillance Authority (FME) to prepare a plan by November 1 this year outlining the measures that need to be taken to prepare the economic system for the lifting of capital controls.

Iceland's economy collapsed in late 2008 as the global crisis wiped out the island's four main banks.

The government had to agree a rescue package with the International Monetary Fund as well as introducing capital controls to stop the crown currency tumbling.

The IMF programme has been completed and in March this year, the central bank put forward a plan to gradually remove the controls, part of which has already been completed.

(Reporting by Omar Valdimarsson)