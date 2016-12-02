Birgitta Jonsdottir of the Pirate Party (L) is seen after parliamentary elections in Iceland, October 29, 2016. REUTERS/Geirix

STOCKHOLM Iceland's Pirate Party leader Birgitta Jonsdottir has been asked by the president to try to form a new government, local media reported on Friday, after the two largest parliamentary parties each failed to put together a coalition.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with President Gudni Johannesson, Jonsdottir said: "I am hopeful that we will find a way to work together."

The anti-establishment Pirate Party, which came third in an October election, will continue talks with four other parties represented in parliament, the Left-Greens, Social Democrats, Bright Future and the Reform Party.

The Left-Greens suspended coalition negotiations last week. The Independence Party, which as the biggest party was given the first chance to form a governing coalition, said on Nov. 15 that it had failed to do so.

