STOCKHOLM Iceland is posting stronger economic growth on a firmer foundation than before the financial crisis, and the biggest future risk it faces would be a renewed bout of financial instability, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday.

"The biggest risk is of another all-too-familiar cycle of boom and bust," the IMF said in a statement, praising Iceland for its handling of the lifting of capital controls on banking which had been in place since its three largest lenders collapsed in 2008.

Citing strong private consumption, investment and tourism, the IMF predicted Iceland's economy would continue to expand at a healthy pace, with growth slowing to around 2.5 percent in the medium term.

The Fund said Iceland's government reshuffle after its prime minister stepped down over the Panama Papers leaks last week came at time of strong economic performance. It warned that politicians seeking popularity by boosting spending could also pose a risk to stability.

