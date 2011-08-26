A man walks into the headquarters of Iceland's central bank in Reykjavik October 9, 2008. REUTERS/Bob Strong

REYKJAVIK The International Monetary Fund on Friday approved a final loan tranche for Iceland, marking an end to a 33-month rescue loan aimed at helping the country recover from a deep financial crisis.

"Iceland has successfully completed its Fund-supported program," IMF Managing Director Nemat Shafik said in a statement after the IMF board approved the last disbursement of 312.4 million euros (276.7 million pounds).

Iceland agreed to a $2.1 billion (1.2 billion pound) IMF loan after its banking system collapsed in 2008. It has had to cut spending and raise taxes to plug its budget deficit, but the economy has since stabilized.

"All the program objectives have been achieved," Finance Minister Steingrimur Sigfusson told a news conference.

"The cooperation has been more successful and gone better than anyone dared imagine," he added.

The IMF's Shafik, however, said there were uncertainties and risks that could weaken Iceland's current economic prospects, including from further delays in investment projects and a pick up in inflation.

She said tighter monetary policy in Iceland was appropriate but warned the authorities to be on the lookout for a rise in inflation expectations and possible second-round effects from higher wages.

Shafik called for stronger oversight of Iceland's financial sector, from where the crisis emanated.

"Addressing remaining vulnerabilities, as well as gaps in the legal, regulatory, and supervisory framework, will be essential," she noted, adding, "Fully implementing the agreed reforms will be critical to reduce risks and vulnerabilities in Iceland's financial sector."

(Additional reporting by Lesley Wroughton in Washington; Editing by Andrew Hay)

(Reporting by Omar Valdimarsson, via Stockholm newsroom)