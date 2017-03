The Google signage is seen at the company's headquarters in New York January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

ICG Group Inc, which buys and builds Internet software and services firms, said Google would acquire one of its units, Channel Intelligence Inc, for $125 million in cash.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2013.

(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)