BOGOTA Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on Monday criticized a binding ruling by a U.N. court that drew a demarcation line in favour of Nicaragua in the western Caribbean.

"Colombia ... emphatically rejects that aspect of the judgment the Court has issued," Santos said in a statement.

"Therefore, we do not rule out any action or mechanism granted to us by international law to defend our rights."

