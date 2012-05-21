Oil rises on OPEC-led cuts, but market remains range-bound
SINGAPORE Oil rose on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output, but rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.
PARIS France's Total (TOTF.PA) said on Monday that several inspections had revealed that the leak of the G4 well on the Elgin complex north of Aberdeen in Scotland had stopped.
Total said it started pumping mud into the disabled well on May 15 and the leak stopped 12 hours later.
The next step will be to re-man the Elgin complex and restart the Viking drilling rig to set cement plugs on the G4 well, which will take several weeks
(Reporting by Nina Sovich; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)
SAN FRANCISCO Apple shares cruised to a record-high close Monday, helping catapult the S&P 500 stock index over the $20 trillion mark in what amounts to a victory for plain-vanilla mutual funds over a bevy of hedge fund managers who recently backed away from the iPhone maker.
FRANKFURT Travel group TUI said it had agreed to sell its specialist holiday arm Travelopia to KKR at an enterprise value of 325 million pounds ($407 million).