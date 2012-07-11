DUBLIN Ireland's economy shrank sharply in the first quarter of the year, national broadcaster RTE said on Wednesday, quoting data inadvertently released ahead of schedule for a short period by the Central Statistics Agency (CSO).

Irish gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 1.1 percent quarter-on-quarter, RTE said, however fourth quarter GDP was revised up to a rise of 0.7 percent from a fall of 0.2 percent meaning the economy grew at as a faster pace than previously thought last year and did not enter recession.

The CSO said in a statement that it inadvertently published the figures on its website for a 15 minute period on Wednesday before removing them but that it would still release them as scheduled on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. British time.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin)