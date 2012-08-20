BA owner IAG reports profit rise, share buyback
LONDON British Airways owner IAG owner IAG (ICAG.L) said it will return 500 million euros to investors after reporting higher annual profits on Friday, helped by cost-cutting and lower fuel costs.
General Motors Co (GM.N) will recall 249,260 midsize sport utility vehicles to correct a potential fire hazard, a U.S. government safety agency said.
GM, in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, said the recall affected 2006-2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer and GMC Envoy SUVs, as well as certain 2007 Buick Rainier, Saab 9-7X and Isuzu Ascender SUVs.
GM said a possible electrical short could affect power windows and door locks, and in some cases could cause a fire.
(Reporting by Paul Lienert in Detroit; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
LONDON The head of French carmaker PSA played down the threat to British plants as he discussed his potential takeover of GM's European operations during a visit to London on Friday.
LONDON British banks approved the most mortgages in a year last month and consumer borrowing saw some of its fastest growth of the past decade, industry data showed on Friday, contrasting with earlier signs of slowing momentum.