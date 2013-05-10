South African taxis block roads to main airport in Uber protest
JOHANNESBURG South African taxi drivers blocked roads to Johannesburg's airport on Friday, holding up thousands of travelers in the latest protest against ride-hailing app Uber.
DUBAI National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (RAKBANK) said on Friday that none of its customers had lost any money as a result of a cyber fraud which resulted in a loss at the Gulf bank in 2012.
The bank's chief executive, Graham Honeybill, said in a statement: "We are given to understand that the overall fraud encompassed a number of banks not only in the Middle East but in the USA and other countries".
A global cyber crime ring stole $45 million (29 million pounds) from two Middle Eastern banks by hacking into credit card processing firms and withdrawing money from ATMs in 27 countries, U.S. prosecutors said on Thursday.
Honeybill said the incident concerning RAKBANK related to events in December 2012 and involved the bank's service provider in India. The bank did not name the service provider or give any further detail.
The amount of the potential loss was 17.4 million UAE dirhams $4.74 million and this was fully provided for before RAKBANK closed its 2012 accounts, Honeybill said.
"The Bank can confirm that none of its customers suffered any financial loss as a result of this fraud," Honeybill added.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Writing by Alexander Smith; Editing by Matthew Tostevin)
NEW YORK Capital One Financial Corp has developed a "chatbot" named Eno, an automated program that can communicate with the bank's customers via text message to give them information on their accounts and help them make credit card payments from their smartphone.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.