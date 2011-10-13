LONDON Russian precious metals Polymetal PMTL.MM plans to push ahead with its premium listing in London even if market conditions remain unfavourable given the support of existing shareholders.

"We had about 35 meetings with existing shareholders last week in the UK, in Continental Europe, and a big conference in Moscow and I think the overall reception was quite positive," chief executive Vitaly Nesis told Reuters on Thursday.

He said the company will start speaking to new investors on Friday and would press on even if it fails to boost its free float sufficiently to enter the FTSE 100.

"We intend to complete the deal even if market conditions are unfavourable and the public offering will not get us above the 50 percent float line," he said.

Polymetal is seeking a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange that it hopes will catapult it into the FTSE 100 index this year, increasing liquidity and allowing the company better access to international capital markets.

The miner plans to transfer its Russian shares and London-listed global depositary receipts (GDRs) into a new holding company. It then proposes to raise about $500 million, mainly to buy out minority shareholders, that will lift its free float above 50 percent and enable it to meet a FTSE 100 requirement.

(Reporting by Julie Crust; Editing by Clara Ferreira-Marques)