LONDON Defence Secretary Liam Fox resigned on Friday following a furore over his close friendship with a businessman with defence-related interests, the Ministry of Defence said.

A stream of news stories about Fox and his former flat-mate and best man Adam Werritty, who met frequently with Fox and falsely identified himself as his adviser, had eroded Fox's credibility ahead of an inquiry into the affair that was due to be published within days.

(Reporting by Michael Holden)