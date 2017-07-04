Stada executives quit as Bain, Cinven prepare new bid
FRANKFURT Stada's chief executive and its head of finance resigned on Tuesday ahead of an imminent new takeover bid for the German generic drugmaker by buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven.
TOKYO Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co said it had no plans to call a shareholders' meeting to vote on a merger with rival Showa Shell Sekiyu after the issuance of new shares, which would dilute the stake held by the refiner's founding family.
The issuance is for financial purposes and not to dilute the founding family's stake, a company spokesman said, adding that the company would continue to try to gain understanding from the founding family for the integration.
The founding family, which claims to control over one-third of the oil refiner, opposes the merger plan.
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
FRANKFURT Stada's chief executive and its head of finance resigned on Tuesday ahead of an imminent new takeover bid for the German generic drugmaker by buyout groups Bain Capital and Cinven.
ZURICH Activist investor Keith Meister's Corvex hedge fund and New York's 40 North have taken a 7.2 percent stake in Clariant to fight the Swiss chemical maker's planned merger with Huntsman Corp .
LONDON Worldpay Group Plc , Britain's largest payment processor, on Tuesday received rival bid approaches from U.S. credit card technology firm Vantiv Inc and JPMorgan Chase Bank , sending its shares up by more than 25 percent.