PARIS ID Logistics (IDLA.PA) wants to make acquisitions as early as this year to reach new clients at home and abroad and maintain its double-digit sales growth, its head said.

The group, which aims to make half of revenue abroad in 2015 compared with 41 percent currently, is targeting companies in France, Brazil and Spain and could also look at China, Taiwan and Poland in one or two years, Chief Executive Eric Hemar said.

"Our ideal scenario would be to have several acquisitions but a bigger deal could happen," Hemar, also the company's founder, told Reuters in an interview, adding that he was looking for pure logistics players at reasonable prices.

Founded in 2001, the group helps large manufacturers and retailers organise their supply chains and logistics through warehousing and coordinates with their transport subcontractors, although it does not offer transport services itself.

The company employs more than 10,000 staff worldwide and counts Carrefour (CARR.PA), Danone (DANO.PA), Sanofi (SASY.PA) and Heineken (HEIN.AS) among its clients.

Peers include global delivery and transport groups that also handle logistics such as DHL (DPWGn.DE), Kuehne & Nagel KNIN.VX, UPS (UPS.N) and FedEx (FDX.N), French transport and logistics group Geodis, and Norbert Dentressangle GNDP.PA, as well as frozen goods logistics specialist Stef (STF.PA).

ID Logistics, which has recently focused on the specialist retail sector and won contracts from cosmetics chain Marionnaud and sports clothing company Go Sport GRGO.PA, wants to continue to build up its portfolio of clients and grow abroad.

"Nothing is ever given, but we have the sense that with this strategy, we still have several years of significant growth ahead of us," Hemar said, referring to the double-digit sales growth the company has had on average since its creation.

The CEO also said he was comfortable with estimates by Oddo analysts for sales of 635 million euros ($820 million) in 2013 and 781 million in 2015, and for a current operating margin rising to 3.8 percent this year and 4.4 percent in 2015.

"The fact that we have entered a recession has not paralysed clients with their projects," he said.

Last year, sales reached 560 million euros and the current operating margin stood at 3.4 percent.

Shares of ID Logistics, listed since April 2012, are up 40 percent since the start of the year, valuing the company at just under 200 million euros.

(Editing by James Regan)