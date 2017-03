LONDON The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries may no longer necessarily play a role of a swing producer in the oil market, the chief analyst of the West's energy watchdog, the International Energy Agency, Antoine Halff said on Tuesday.

Higher cost projects including U.S. shale, Canadian oil sands or deep-water Brazilian oil production may instead be required to cut output to balance the market when prices fall, he said.

(Reporting by David Sheppard)