AMSTERDAM Tripadvisor has agreed to acquire top Dutch online restaurant review and booking sites Iens, the companies said on Thursday, giving the travel website a leading position in the Netherlands.

Iens.nl, which has reviews of 20,000 restaurants and roughly 20 million annual visitors, allows users to book tables through SeatMe, which will also be acquired by Tripadvisor.

No financial details were disclosed, but Dutch media said the acquisition was worth upwards of 10 million euros (7.83 million pounds).

Iens expects sales of more than 6 million euros in 2015. Tripadvisor, with about 75 million users per month, booked net profit of $205 million on sales of $945 million in 2013.

(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; editing by Susan Thomas)