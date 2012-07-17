LONDON Calmer financial markets may be good news for global leaders, but they're proving a headache for British spread-betting firm IG Group (IGG.L), which has seen revenue fall in recent weeks as customers find fewer opportunities to make money.

IG, the world's biggest spread-betting company by revenue, saw business boom during the volatility that swept markets at the height of the euro zone debt crisis, and on Tuesday reported a 14 percent rise in adjusted profit for the year ended May.

But activity has slowed in recent weeks, when Greek elections and the euro zone's bail out of Spanish banks have raised hopes the single currency bloc will muddle through its problems.

"Revenue in the first six weeks of the current financial period has been lower than the same period last year, as dull markets in this period have presented our clients with fewer trading opportunities," IG said.

At 1020 GMT, IG shares were down 3.6 percent at 446.1 pence, one of the biggest falls on the UK's midcap stock index .FTMC.

Spread betting allows small investors to speculate on the performance of financial markets by enabling them to bet on the price at a point in the future of individual or baskets of instruments.

Research published on Monday by Berenberg Bank suggested key trading metrics fell 6 percent year-on-year in June and were down 8 percent year-to-date.

"Given tough comparables ahead in the third quarter (in particular, last August saw remarkably strong trading activity as a result of the euro zone crisis), 2012 is clearly going to be a tough year for trading activity, and could see it drop 10 percent," said analyst Richard Perrott.

IG said on Tuesday robust trading through August and September last year would make revenue figures in the early part of the current financial year weaker by comparison.

"The company is guiding to modest growth in revenue for the full year which is consistent with our 2 percent year-on-year growth forecast," said Martin Price, a research analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N).

IG, whose rivals include unlisted firms City Index and CMC Markets, said revenue for the twelve months to the end of May rose 17.3 percent to 366.8 million pounds.

Adjusted profit was up 13.8 percent to 185.7 million pounds while adjusted earnings per share climbed 15.3 percent to 37.54 pence a share.

IG's European business saw revenues up 26 percent to 72.2 million pounds, Australia rose 22 percent to 58 million pounds while the United Kingdom, IG's largest market, was up 15 percent to 191.8 million pounds.

(Editing by Mark Potter)