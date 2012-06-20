Unilever, Lloyds help FTSE edge higher
LONDON Britain's top share index edged up on Wednesday as Lloyds reported its highest annual profit in a decade and Unilever promised a far-reaching review.
LONDON Private equity groups Blackstone (BX.N) and BC Partners BCPRT.UL have teamed up to bid for Europe's largest frozen foods maker Iglo Group, which seller Permira PERM.UL hopes will fetch some 2.8 billion euros (2.25 billion pounds), a person familiar with the situation said.
The two are the last in the frame for the Birds Eye Fish Fingers maker, after PAI Partners pulled out of the process last month, unable to meet the asking price on its own or find a partner for a joint bid, sources familiar with the situation said earlier.
(Editing by Douwe Miedema)
LONDON Britain's top share index edged up on Wednesday as Lloyds reported its highest annual profit in a decade and Unilever promised a far-reaching review.
NEW YORK Oil prices fell 1.5 percent on Wednesday on expectations of another surge in U.S. inventories, retreating from multi-week highs hit in the previous session after OPEC signalled optimism over its deal with other producers to curb output.
LONDON Lloyds Banking Group signalled a complete recovery from the financial crisis on Wednesday with its highest full-year profit in a decade, boosting the British government's ambition to return it to full private ownership in the next few months.