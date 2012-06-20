LONDON Private equity groups Blackstone (BX.N) and BC Partners BCPRT.UL have teamed up to bid for Europe's largest frozen foods maker Iglo Group, which seller Permira PERM.UL hopes will fetch some 2.8 billion euros (2.25 billion pounds), a person familiar with the situation said.

The two are the last in the frame for the Birds Eye Fish Fingers maker, after PAI Partners pulled out of the process last month, unable to meet the asking price on its own or find a partner for a joint bid, sources familiar with the situation said earlier.

