STOCKHOLM IKEA, the world's largest furniture retailer, said on Monday it had gained market share in nearly all markets to lift sales 3.1 percent in its fiscal year 2012/13.

Sweden's IKEA, seen as a good gauge of global consumption due to its vast footprint, said some of the strongest growth was in Russia and China, and there was also significant progress in North America during the past year.

"While southern Europe continued being affected by the current economic situation, the IKEA Group continued gaining market shares in almost all markets," IKEA said in a statement.

In the twelve month period ended August 31, IKEA sales rose to 27.9 billion euros, the company said. Sales in comparable stores grew 1.8 percent in the same period, it added.

The sales figures were released separately with the full earnings report due in January next year.

Privately held IKEA, famous for its self-build flat packs and huge stores, last year set a target to double sales to around 50 billion euros ($67.8 billion) by 2020.

There are currently 303 IKEA group stores globally, which were visited by 690 million people in the year. IKEA employs 139,000 people.

