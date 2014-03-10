PARIS Shares in French low-cost telecoms provider Iliad (ILD.PA) rose as much as 15 percent on Monday after it posted a strong rise in sales and profits and signed what could be a transformative mobile network deal with larger rival Bouygues (BOUY.PA).

Iliad's Free Mobile Service recruited more users than its bigger rivals last year, to take its customer base to 2.8 million customers and a 12 percent market share in the two years since launch. The broadband business, its cash cow, also added 276,000 new customers on a net basis for the year.

Backed by tycoon Xavier Niel, Iliad also stands to benefit from the potential French mobile industry consolidation now in prospect after Vivendi (VIV.PA) received two bids for the country's second-biggest mobile operator SFR.

On Sunday one of the bidders, Bouygues (BOUY.PA), said it would sell its entire existing mobile network and some of its radio spectrum to Iliad for up to 1.8 billion euros if its offer was accepted by Vivendi as a way to appease regulatory concerns.

If concluded, the accord would be a major boost for Iliad because it would give it increased mobile coverage at the flip of a switch instead of continuing the costly build-out of its own network. The group put up 700 new mobile masts last year to take its total to 2,500, whereas it would get 15,000 from Bouygues. <ID:L6N0M607K>

If Bouygues wins its bid for SFR it would also take the French mobile market back to being served by three operators just four years after Iliad was awarded a licence to increase competition in a market where operators once enjoyed some of the highest margins in Europe.

Iliad's entry duly sparked a price war that took a chunk out of the profits of leader Orange (ORAN.PA), Vivendi's SFR, and Bouygues, forcing them to cut costs, and staff.

Iliad's revenue last year rose 19 pct to 3.7 billion euros ($5.13 billion), while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 31 percent to 1.2 billion euros, and net profit jumped 42 percent to 265 million euros.

Analysts had on average predicted sales of 3.75 billion euros, EBITDA of 1.16 billion, and net profit of 299 million.

Iliad's shares were up 14 percent at 214 euros by 0902 GMT, off an earlier high of 222.85 euros, while shares in the competing bidder for SFR, cable firm Numericable NUME.PA, were down 17 percent at 23.50 euros.

Shares in Vivendi were up 2 percent at 20.77 and Bouygues was up 7 percent at 32.28 euros. Orange was up 3.8 percent at 1061 euros as investors bet it would benefit from overall market consolidation.

Robin Bienenstock, analyst at Bernstein Research, said that a combination of SFR and Bouygues would lift the sector.

"We think that this is the best deal for Vivendi, Bouygues, Iliad and Orange, easing price pressure in both wireless and wireline," she said in a note.

"Altice ATCE.AS (the 40 percent owner of Numericable) seems likely to raise their offer to avoid being left out."

Vivendi's board is expected to meet later this week to decide the future of SFR.

(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Natalie Huet and Greg Mahlich)