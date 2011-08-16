LONDON An Insurance Linked Securities (ILS) venture has been set up to allow oil companies to transfer multi-million dollar risks associated with large oil spills to capital markets investors, in the way insurers and reinsurers cover themselves against earthquake and hurricane risks.

U.S.-based CatVest Petroleum Services LLC was established in August to set up so-called catastrophe bonds in order to issue insurance-linked notes to institutional investors. Demand for such protection has seen an increase from oil corporations following BP's (BP.L) deep-sea oil leak in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010.

Cat bond issuers make regular interest payments to the bondholders, and, if no catastrophe-related losses are incurred, return the principal once the notes expire. In the event of major catastrophe-related claims, however, the issuer uses the proceeds of the bond sale to absorb some of its losses.

"The low frequency, high impact nature of large oil spills, such as the Deepwater Horizon disaster, fits nicely into a cat bond concept," Tim Reilly, managing partner at CatVest Petroleum Services, told Reuters.

Reinsurers bumped up prices for offshore energy-related insurance premiums by 50 percent after the insurance industry ran up losses of up to $3.5 billion (2.1 billion pounds) from the BP Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

"There appears to be not more than $2 billion of excess underwriting capacity for this type of risk in the reinsurance market," said Jake Walker, managing partner for Catvest.

Those losses would be significantly higher if BP had purchased liability insurance instead of self-insuring its risks through its captive insurance programme. The result was a succession of finger-pointing for liability responsibility between BP, offshore rig contractor Transocean Ltd RIGN.VX and oilfield services company Halliburton Co (HAL.N).

BP had to set up a $20 billion fund for damage claims from its huge Gulf of Mexico oil spill and suspended dividend payments to its shareholders.

CatVest say it has developed risk modelling technology that will provide a trigger mechanism for a cat bond.

The firm's branded 'SPILLRISK' modelling system provides probability curves and average annual losses to create a parametric trigger -- an insurance industry calculation which pays out on index figures linked to the size and location of an oil spill, rather than being based on claims or insured losses.

This is not the cat bond sector's first foray into the oil sector. Avalon Re issued a catastrophe bond to offer insurance protection for Oil Casualty Insurance Ltd in 2005 and the bond was triggered in June 2010 after Oil Casualty was hit by a series of losses from Hurricane Katrina, the explosion at the Buncefield oil depot and the July 2007 steam pipe explosion in New York City.

"Avalon Re only had a small data set for modelling the potential frequency and magnitude of long-tail oil risks," said Reilly. Since then, events such as the Deepwater Horizon disaster have enabled a more holistic vision of the cost of oil spills, he said.

"Investors want to know how frequent such events are and how much they cost, and that's what we've focussed on," he said.

"For the first time there will be a financial regime in place to cover the costs of these terrible events."

