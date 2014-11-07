BRUSSELS Nov 7 ArcelorMittal SA (ISPA.AS) remains interested in buying southern Italian steelmaker Ilva, ArcelorMittal's Chief Financial Officer Aditya Mittal said on Friday.

"There's no further update at this point in time. We remain interested in Ilva. We think we can create value for ArcelorMittal shareholders. Nevertheless we also remain very focused on ensuring that we do not move away from our aim of a deleveraged balance sheet," Mittal told a conference call.

Ilva runs Europe's biggest steel plant in the southern Italian city of Taranto but has for some time been at the centre of an environmental scandal.

It was put under special administration last year after magistrates seized 8.1 billion euros from its owners, the Riva family, amid allegations the plant's toxic emissions caused abnormally high rates of cancer.