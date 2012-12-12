LONDON British graphics chip designer Imagination Technologies posted a 10 percent rise in first-half profit after its partners shipped 237 million chips in products like Apple's iPad.

The company, which counts both Apple and Intel as shareholders, reported adjusted pretax profit of 16.8 million pounds ($27 million) on revenue of 71.4 million pounds, up 27 percent and ahead of analysts' expectations of 68 million pounds.

It said it was confident of continued good progress, and it expected full-year unit shipments to be close to the 500 million unit mark, keeping it on track to meet its target of 1 billion shipments a year by 2016.

Imagination is battling U.S. mobile chipmaker CEVA over MIPS Technologies. CEVA said on Tuesday it would pay $90 million for MIPS' microprocessor operating business, trumping Imagination's offer for a second time.

The British company said on Wednesday it was continuing to monitor the situation.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)