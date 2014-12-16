LONDON Imagination Technologies, the British company that supplies graphics processing to Apple, reported a 75 percent drop in adjusted profit in the first half, reflecting heavy investment in its product line.

The company said its now complete product line would help deliver a much stronger second-half financial performance.

Imagination, which designs chips for graphics and video, reported adjusted profit of 3.3 million pounds for the six months to end-October, down from 13.2 million pounds a year earlier, on revenue of 82.2 million pounds, down from 85.2 million.

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton)