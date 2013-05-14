ACCRA The IMF on Tuesday forecast economic growth of 5.4 percent in 2013 and 5.7 percent in 2014 for the economies of sub-Saharan Africa on the back of rising investment and booming extractive industries.

"Sub-Saharan Africa will be among the fastest growing places in the world ... second only to developing Asia," Antoinette Sayeh, director of the IMF's Africa department, told journalists in Ghana's capital Accra.

In April, the IMF forecast sub-Saharan Africa's growth at 5.6 percent this year and 6.1 percent in 2014 in its World Economic Outlook. The small discrepancy with the latest figures was because they stripped out volatile South Sudan, the IMF said.

(Reporting by Kwasi Kpodo and Matthew Bigg; Editing by Joe Bavier, John Stonestreet)