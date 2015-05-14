WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund's chief economist, Olivier Blanchard, will step down from his post at the end of September, the global lender said on Thursday.

Blanchard has helped steer the Fund since 2008.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Thursday that Blanchard will start a new position in October as a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, a nonprofit think tank in Washington.

