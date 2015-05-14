EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund's chief economist, Olivier Blanchard, will step down from his post at the end of September, the global lender said on Thursday.
Blanchard has helped steer the Fund since 2008.
The Wall Street Journal reported earlier on Thursday that Blanchard will start a new position in October as a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, a nonprofit think tank in Washington.
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Susan Heavey)
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.