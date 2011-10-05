Oil prices stable on OPEC-led production cuts, but bloated inventories weigh
SINGAPORE Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.
WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund's European chief said on Wednesday the fund can only lend to countries and cannot intervene directly in bond markets.
Antonio Borges said in a statement that the IMF does not currently have any new requests from euro zone countries for funds and said it had no plans to have any market involvement with a European bailout fund.
(Reporting by Glenn Somerville, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SINGAPORE Oil prices were stable early on Friday, with OPEC-led production cuts supporting the market while soaring U.S. fuel inventories were weighing on crude.
Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook told Prime Minister Theresa May the company was optimistic about Britain's future after it leaves the European Union, the BBC reported on Thursday.
Twitter Inc posted the slowest revenue growth since it went public four years ago, sending shares down more than 10 percent on Thursday on fears that rivals Snapchat and Facebook Inc were winning the war for advertising.