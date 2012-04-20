WASHINGTON Australia, Singapore, South Korea and the United Kingdom pledged contributions to the International Monetary Fund as part of a broad global effort to boost the precautionary resources of the fund.

"The IMF plays an essential role in supporting stability in the global economy, from which we all benefit," the four countries said in a joint statement.

Australia will contribute $7 billion (4 billion pounds), Singapore $4 billion (2 billion pounds), South Korea $15 billion (9 billion pounds) and the United Kingdom $15 billion (9 billion pounds).

UK finance minister George Osborne told reporters the global efforts to boost the IMF were an important signal: "I think it shows that the world can act together and I think it shows that the world can deliver on the promises made last year."

(Reporting by Sven Egenter; Editing by Neil Stempleman)