Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
WASHINGTON Australia, Singapore, South Korea and the United Kingdom pledged contributions to the International Monetary Fund as part of a broad global effort to boost the precautionary resources of the fund.
"The IMF plays an essential role in supporting stability in the global economy, from which we all benefit," the four countries said in a joint statement.
Australia will contribute $7 billion (4 billion pounds), Singapore $4 billion (2 billion pounds), South Korea $15 billion (9 billion pounds) and the United Kingdom $15 billion (9 billion pounds).
UK finance minister George Osborne told reporters the global efforts to boost the IMF were an important signal: "I think it shows that the world can act together and I think it shows that the world can deliver on the promises made last year."
(Reporting by Sven Egenter; Editing by Neil Stempleman)
FRANKFURT PSA Group has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.