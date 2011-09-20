LONDON Britain should delay its fiscal consolidation if growth weakens further, the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday, after cutting its growth forecast for the economy sharply.

The Conservative-led coalition government has made a tough austerity plan to erase the country's large budget deficit over the next five years the cornerstone of its political programme.

But pressure on the government to boost growth is increasing as the economy falters, and the IMF's comments led to fresh calls from political opponents to ease the spending cuts.

"If activity were to undershoot current expectations, countries that face historically low yields should also consider delaying some of their planned adjustment (Germany, United Kingdom)," the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook published on Tuesday, referring to the countries' fiscal plans.

The IMF cut its growth forecast to 1.1 percent for this year and 1.6 percent for next. In its assessment of the British economy in June, it had forecast growth of 1.5 percent for 2011 and 2.3 percent for 2012.

In early August, the IMF said the government should cut taxes and that the central bank should take steps to pump money into the economy if Britain looked to be heading into a long phase of weak growth.

Since then, a slew of disappointing news from the domestic economy, the crisis in the euro zone and a slump in share prices have sparked fears that Britain may slip back into recession.

The government was quick to repeat its commitment to its deficit-reduction programme.

"We have discipline and the determination to putting right the huge deficit and debts we were left by the last government -- and we will go on with absolute determination doing that, and no wavering in that whatsoever," Foreign Secretary William Hague told the BBC in an interview when asked about IMF report.

Asked if the new IMF forecast was a reason to soften the austerity drive, Business Secretary Vince Cable told Reuters: "No it isn't. We stick to our fiscal rules."

Labour's finance spokesman Ed Balls said the government should act now to boost growth. "Families and businesses want to see action now, to get the economy growing and get people back to work, not politicians sitting on their hands," he said in a statement.

"That's why we need a real plan for jobs and growth, here in Britain and around the world, and we need it quickly."

The weakness of the economy has also triggered speculation that the Bank of England may soon restart its asset purchases.

The government has left little doubt that it would like to see the Bank pumping more money into the economy to boost growth.

(Reporting by Sven Egenter; Editing by Anna Willard)