LONDON World leaders and the IMF have taken "positive steps" this weekend to tackle the euro zone sovereign debt crisis and to stop the global economy from stalling, a British Treasury minister said on Sunday.

Justine Greening, economic secretary to the Treasury, said Finance Minister George Osborne was playing a leading role in the G20 summit in Washington and had been urging the euro zone "for weeks and weeks" to get a grip on the crisis.

"I think we've had some positive steps taken this weekend towards the euro zone being able to do that in terms of both recapitalizing the banks in Europe that are under stress but also (by) putting in place a bail-out fund that is big enough to give confidence to the markets," she told Sky News.

The IMF warned that the global economy had "entered a dangerous phase, calling for exceptional vigilance, coordination and readiness to take bold action" to cope with Europe's financial stress and prevent it infecting others.

European officials are scrambling to put in place a comprehensive crisis-fighting plan by the time leaders from the Group of 20 nations meet in France in early November.

