FRANKFURT Germany's Bundesbank said on Tuesday that moves to bolster the International Monetary Fund's resources were progressing "constructively", indicating it was gearing up to pay its share even though some key contributors might bow out.

Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Monday to provide 150 billion euros to the IMF to give the lender more ammunition in fighting the sovereign debt crisis.

The agreement fell short of the target of 200 billion after Britain refused to participate and it remains unclear if the bloc can get the additional 50 billion and meet the target.

Following a three-hour conference call on Monday, the ministers said the Czech Republic, Denmark, Poland and Sweden would also grant loans to the global lender to help save the euro zone, but those countries first needed to win parliamentary approval.

Britain, however, made it clear it would not participate in the plan and the United States has been wary of extending additional resources for the IMF to help Europe.

Germany's Bundesbank stressed it was still willing to pay its share under certain conditions.

"We are generally ready and stand by our offer. We get the impression that everything is constructively on track," a Bundesbank spokesman said.

The German central bank had said it would only pay if other EU and non-EU members followed suit and if the funds went to the IMF's general account rather than a specific euro zone account.

The recent EU agreement meets those demands.

As the euro zone debt crisis has spread to Italy and Spain, pressure has mounted on the European Central Bank and its 17 national central banks to come to the rescue of debt-strained countries, but the EU treaty does not allow any state financing.

The IMF solution works around this problem and even won over Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann -- one of the strongest defenders of central bank independence.

Last week, Weidmann, however, pointed out that "if, for example, the United States and other important donors say they will not participate, then, from our viewpoint, it will be uncomfortably close to state financing."

But with funding pledges from Russia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Poland and Sweden already amounting to more than half of the missing 50 billion euros, the shortfall is likely to be covered even if Britain and the United States are not on board.

Anders Moller Lumhortz, analyst at Danske Bank, said the Bundesbank's as well as the ECB's message had been clear: channelling money from national central banks through the IMF back to the euro zone would be against the spirit of the treaty, and they were happy to see that finance ministers agreed to put the money into the IMF's general resources.

"If they can get other countries, maybe some emerging market countries to participate, it would make it more legal in their view," Lumhortz said. "Putting them to a general fund (as has been agreed) is the only way they can say it's not against the spirit of the treaty."

In the end, euro zone central bankers are likely to view IMF participation in a euro zone rescue as much more preferable to the big bazooka, or ECB money printing, which, to many analysts remains the most viable way to help the euro zone periphery.

Mexico, which now chairs the Group of 20 major economies, is hopeful that an agreement among IMF member countries to increase IMF resources can be secured in the first months of 2012.

(Reporting by Andreas Frame and Sakari Suoninen, writing by Eva Kuehnen; Editing by Susan Fenton)