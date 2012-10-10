SENDAI, Japan World Bank President Jim Yong Kim said on Wednesday he had great faith that Japan and China would find a way to cooperate in the future, amid a deterioration in relations between the two countries due to a territorial dispute.
Kim's comment followed news on Wednesday that China's central bank governor would not lead that country's delegation at the International Monetary Fund's semi-annual meeting in Tokyo this week, in what appeared to be a snub to host Japan.
Japanese Finance Minister Koriki Jojima said the news was "regrettable".
