World Bank President Jim Yong Kim (R) chats with Japan's former Foreign Minister Masahiko Komura (2nd L) before starting a breakfast meeting with Japanese lawmakers in Tokyo October 10, 2012. REUTERS/Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool

SENDAI, Japan World Bank President Jim Yong Kim said on Wednesday he had great faith that Japan and China would find a way to cooperate in the future, amid a deterioration in relations between the two countries due to a territorial dispute.

Kim's comment followed news on Wednesday that China's central bank governor would not lead that country's delegation at the International Monetary Fund's semi-annual meeting in Tokyo this week, in what appeared to be a snub to host Japan.

Japanese Finance Minister Koriki Jojima said the news was "regrettable".

