WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said it would return to Cyprus this week to resume talks about a potential rescue package for the indebted island nation, which has been burned by Greece's debt meltdown.

"On the basis of progress made by the authorities since July, an IMF mission is scheduled to return to Cyprus this week," an IMF spokesperson said in a statement.

The comments echoed a statement from the Cypriot government earlier, which said talks would resume on Friday.

In June, Cyprus - hit by its worst recession in almost four decades, shut out of international capital markets and battered by its banks' exposure to Greece - turned to its European Union partners and the IMF for a bailout that could exceed 10 billion euros (7.97 billion pounds).

As part of a proposed austerity package, the lenders demanded wage cuts for one of the highest-paid public sector workforces in the euro zone, as well as pension reform, privatizations and the creation of a "bad bank," which will hold soured assets in the banking system.

Last week the Cypriot finance minister said there were still disagreements with lenders on privatizations, its call to scrap wage indexation and the recapitalization needs of commercial banks.

Cyprus's government said it may struggle to pay public sector salaries in December without a bailout deal, but Germany - the EU's top creditor - has suggested talks may not start until 2013.

The IMF said its visit could pave the way for a bailout, but that it would only accept a solution that ensures Cyprus's debt is sustainable.

(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; editing by James Dalgleish, Gary Crosse)