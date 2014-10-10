European shares gain on basic resource, oil stocks; Zodiac plummets
LONDON European shares rose on Wednesday, boosted by strength in basic resource and oil stocks, while French aeroplane seat-maker Zodiac plummeted after its latest profit warning.
WASHINGTON The weaker euro is the main reason for optimism about euro zone growth in 2015 and will also help battle current too-low inflation, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Friday.
Nowotny said the weaker currency would be positive for inflation, which remains well below the ECB's 2 percent ceiling at an estimated 0.3 percent in September, fanning fears of a damaging deflation cycle.
"The reason we see an improvement in 2015 is above all due to a marked pick-up in export performance; we are seeing a weakening in the euro against the dollar," Nowotny told reporters on the sidelines of World Bank and International Monetary Fund meetings.
"That weakening works with a lag and therefore we see a certain relief for exports."
Nowotny said there was currently no discussion about the European Central Bank stepping up stimulus further by buying sovereign debt, in addition to planned purchases of covered bonds and asset-backed securities.
"It's sensible to just first see how these measures work before one starts having further discussions," he said.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
