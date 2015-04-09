Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Christine Lagarde gives a news conference after an extraordinary euro zone Finance Ministers meeting (Eurogroup) to discuss Athens' plans to reverse austerity measures agreed as part of its bailout, in Brussels... REUTERS/Eric Vidal

WASHINGTON Sharp movements in global exchange rates tied to a higher U.S. dollar, and exacerbated by higher U.S. interest rates, are a growing risk to the global economy, IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Thursday.

"Clearly the exchange rate and the currency risks, and the volatility that it creates, is one of those rising risks," Lagarde said in a speech at the Washington-based Atlantic Council, adding that emerging market companies were particularly at risk.

She also confirmed that the IMF had received its 450 million euro (318 million pounds) loan repayment from Greece.

