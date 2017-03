European shares steady, strong results boost Melrose and Subsea

LONDON European shares steadied early on Thursday, pausing after a strong rally in the previous session, with strong earnings updates driving shares in Melrose Industries and Subsea 7.The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat in percentage terms by 0826 GMT. Basic resources stocks were again the top gainers, up 1 percent, after a more than 2.9 percent rise on Wednesday.