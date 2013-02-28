International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde (R) listens to a guide's explanation as she tours the pyramids in Giza, at the end of her visit to Egypt, August 22, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund is studying revised fiscal projections for Egypt's economy and no date has been set to resume talks on an IMF loan program, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.

"We have received revised fiscal projections that are based on policy measures the authorities intend to implement," IMF spokesman William Murray told reporters. "Staff is currently analyzing those new fiscal projections. Once we have had a chance to go through them, we will have a discussion with the authorities on next steps," he added.

He said the revised measures were received "in recent days" from the Egyptian authorities.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by James Dalgleish)