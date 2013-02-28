German police detain suspect after axe attack in Duesseldorf
DUESSELDORF, Germany German police said they had detained a man who attacked five people at Duesseldorf central train station with an axe on Thursday.
WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund is studying revised fiscal projections for Egypt's economy and no date has been set to resume talks on an IMF loan program, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday.
"We have received revised fiscal projections that are based on policy measures the authorities intend to implement," IMF spokesman William Murray told reporters. "Staff is currently analyzing those new fiscal projections. Once we have had a chance to go through them, we will have a discussion with the authorities on next steps," he added.
He said the revised measures were received "in recent days" from the Egyptian authorities.
BEIRUT U.S.-backed Syrian forces said on Thursday they were closing in on Islamic State-held Raqqa and expected to reach the city outskirts in a few weeks, as a U.S. Marines artillery unit deployed to help the campaign.
WASHINGTON/SAN FRANCISCO Wikileaks will provide technology companies with exclusive access to CIA hacking tools that it possesses so they can patch software flaws, founder Julian Assange said on Thursday, presenting Silicon Valley with a potential dilemma on how to deal with the anti-secrecy group.