UK supermarket Asda offers pay rise for flexible working
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket owned by Wal-Mart , is offering staff in its stores a 14 percent rise in hourly pay, if they sign a contract requiring more flexible working.
WASHINGTON European Central Bank Governing Council member Christian Noyer said he did not hear anyone express fears that the European Union will fall into a recession at the International Monetary Fund's fall meeting.
Rather, the dominant fear expressed by finance ministers and experts participating in the meeting was that Europe would experience feeble growth, he said.
"I did not hear anyone say that there was a risk of recession or deflation in the EU. The main thought was that the region will continue experiencing feeble growth," he told reporters on Saturday.
(Reporting by Marina Lopes; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
LONDON Asda, the British supermarket owned by Wal-Mart , is offering staff in its stores a 14 percent rise in hourly pay, if they sign a contract requiring more flexible working.
NEW YORK Major U.S. stock indexes paused on Monday as investors braced for a potential U.S. interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve later in the week, while oil prices hovered near three-month lows.
MUNICH, Germany German Chancellor Angela Merkel underscored the importance of free trade in a speech to business leaders in Munich, before her first trip to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington for talks on a range of issues, including defence spending.