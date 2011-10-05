The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen during a news conference in Bucharest March 25, 2009. REUTERS/Bogdan Cristel

BRUSSELS An International Monetary Fund official said on Wednesday the global lender could buy Spanish or Italian bonds alongside a euro zone bailout fund, but he later appeared to back away from his own suggestion.

Antonio Borges, the IMF's European head, told a news conference the IMF could possibly "invest alongside the European Financial Stability Facility. We would certainly be ready to play that role."

A bigger IMF role in taming the euro zone's debt crisis could reassure anxious investors that there was a fuller backstop for countries experiencing serious debt problems or edging close to it.

"Any investment we would make in Spain or Italy would be based on full confidence that these countries are on the right track -- that they are solvent and they are taking all the measures they should," Borges said.

"Because the EFSF now has the ability to invest in secondary markets, we could invest alongside them supporting the debt markets in Italy and Spain with an additional element of credibility," he added.

Later, however, Borges issued a statement saying he wanted to "be clear about some earlier comments" and poured cold water on the notion that the IMF was ready to take an expanded role in quelling Europe's crisis.

"The fund can only lend its resources to countries, and cannot use these resources to intervene in bond markets directly," he said, adding that the IMF had no additional requests currently for financial support.

He added: "We are not contemplating any market involvement with the EFSF."

The euro zone's 440-billion-euro (380 billion pound) rescue fund, the EFSF, is already seen as inadequate if the crisis spreads, and officials are talking about how to increase its firepower.

Borges seemed to be floating some ideas at his news conference when he talked about the IMF buying bonds of larger European countries that are seen as especially vulnerable if the crisis spreads beyond peripheral nations like Greece.

"We are just offering the possibility," he said.

Borges initially had said the IMF was "waiting for the ratification of the EFSF and then for some clarity on how they want to move ahead" when asked about how quickly the IMF could start buying Spanish and Italian bonds.

But in his later statement, he specified that the IMF didn't have authority to do some of the things he had talked about.

"Any alternative lending modalities to what we do now would require a different legal structure and the use of a different source of financing," he said. "We have not discussed these issues with our membership."

One option he had mentioned was for the IMF to extend a precautionary credit line to Spain and Italy, also alongside the EFSF.

The EFSF is likely to get similar powers for precautionary credit lines as well as the ability to intervene in bond markets by the end of next week when all euro zone national parliaments should have ratified changes to the bailout fund.

If the IMF went further and invested directly in Spanish and Italian bonds, it would have to create a special purpose vehicle, Borges said at the news conference.

He stressed that Italy and Spain faced less stringent circumstances than in the case of Greece or Portugal.

"We are not talking about a program like the Greek program or the Portuguese program, because Italy and Spain are not in that situation," he said.

"These are countries that are basically solvent, where the main problem is one of credibility," he said. "These economies ... should normally have access to markets, and the difficulties they are having today is because of the high degree of risk aversion.

"So anything that is done by the EFSF, the IMF or anybody also has to have as first priority restoring confidence in these countries," he said.

(Additional reporting by Glenn Somerville in Washington; Editing by Leslie Adler)