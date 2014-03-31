LONDON The European Central Bank has more room to cut interest rates the International Monetary Fund's top European official said on Monday, warning the euro zone faced the biggest pressure from slowing inflation.

Official figures on Monday showed euro zone inflation slowing to just 0.5 percent, well below the ECB's preferred level of just under 2 percent.

"We are not so much worried about deflation by itself, but we are very worried about what we call 'low-flation'," Reza Moghadam, Director of the IMF's European Department, said at London's City Week conference.

"There is more room for further (ECB) easing, not least because inflation is under control."

(Reporting by Marc Jones and Huw Jones)