Iraq's oil reserves increase to 153 billion barrels, oil minister says
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
HELSINKI Finland's banks are vulnerable to "sizeable" spill over risks from troubles in the euro zone despite their solid capital ratios, the International Monetary Fund said on Monday.
Finland is among just four euro zone countries that has maintained a full set of top AAA sovereign credit ratings through the bloc's debt crisis, and while its prime minister has accepted a weekend rescue deal for Spanish banks, the country has generally taken a tough line on bailouts.
Finland's "financial sector has remained generally sound despite the turbulence in the euro area, but vulnerabilities persist," IMF said in a report.
It said it saw "sizeable spill over and deleveraging risks for banks owing to the financial strains in the euro area, though direct exposures to periphery countries remain minimal".
The Fund forecast Finnish GDP to grow around 0.5 percent in 2012.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.
ULAANBAATAR Mongolia has agreed with the International Monetary Fund and other partners for a $5.5 billion (£4.4 billion) economic stabilization package, according to a statement from the IMF on Sunday.
BEIJING China's investment in the property sector will likely expand at a slower pace in 2017 as Beijing looks to curb speculation, while infrastructure spending is expected to maintain a double-digit growth, state media cited a government adviser as saying.