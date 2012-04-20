Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
WASHINGTON Group of 20 countries will make commitments to increase the International Monetary Fund's resources by more than $400 billion, a G20 official familiar with the text of the latest version of the group's planned communiqué said on Friday.
The G20 group of advanced and emerging economies were meeting on Friday morning to discuss boosting the IMF's firepower to fight the European debt crisis.
The source said the draft text of the communiqué to be released after the meeting says there are "firm commitments to increase resources available over $400 billion."
FRANKFURT PSA Group has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.