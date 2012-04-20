WASHINGTON Group of 20 countries will make commitments to increase the International Monetary Fund's resources by more than $400 billion, a G20 official familiar with the text of the latest version of the group's planned communiqué said on Friday.

The G20 group of advanced and emerging economies were meeting on Friday morning to discuss boosting the IMF's firepower to fight the European debt crisis.

The source said the draft text of the communiqué to be released after the meeting says there are "firm commitments to increase resources available over $400 billion."

