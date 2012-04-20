Schaeuble denies 'Grexit' threat, says Greece on right path
BERLIN German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble denied on Sunday that he had said Greece would have to leave the euro zone if it failed to implement economic reforms.
The International Monetary Fund has secured public commitments of over $430 billion (266 billion pounds) in funding to help the IMF safeguard economies from the debt crisis in Europe.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said emerging market economies China, Russia, India and Brazil, as well as Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia indicated they will also contribute.
So-called BRIC nations China, Russia, Brazil and India are expected to present firm figures for the commitments at a G20 leaders' summit in Los Cabos, Mexico, on June 18-19.
The BRIC countries are demanding more voting power in the IMF in return for contributing money, including approval of 2010 governance reforms by October that will make China the No. 3 shareholder in the IMF after the United States and Japan. Europe has also agreed to cede two seats on the IMF's 24-member board to developing countries.
The following is a list of commitments by country, region or grouping of countries.
Euro zone 150 billion euros (about $200 billion)
Japan - $60 billion
Saudi Arabia - $15 billion
Sweden - $10 billion to be increased to $14.7 billion
Norway - $9.3 billion
Poland - $8 billion
Denmark - $5.3 billion euros (about $7 billion)
Switzerland - $10 billion
South Korea - $15 billion
Britain - $15 billion
Australia - $7 billion
Singapore - $4 billion
Czech Republic - 1.5 billion euros (about $2 billion)
Source: IMF and government officials
(Reporting by Reuters' IMF and G20 reporting team)
FRANKFURT PSA Group has pledged to the German government to continue operating all four of Opel's German production sites as part of the French carmaker's planned takeover of General Motors' European arm, German Sunday paper Bild am Sonntag reported.
BAGHDAD Iraq's oil reserves have increased to 153 billion barrels, from a previous estimate of 143 billion barrels, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday.