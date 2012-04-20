The International Monetary Fund has secured public commitments of over $430 billion (266 billion pounds) in funding to help the IMF safeguard economies from the debt crisis in Europe.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde said emerging market economies China, Russia, India and Brazil, as well as Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia indicated they will also contribute.

So-called BRIC nations China, Russia, Brazil and India are expected to present firm figures for the commitments at a G20 leaders' summit in Los Cabos, Mexico, on June 18-19.

The BRIC countries are demanding more voting power in the IMF in return for contributing money, including approval of 2010 governance reforms by October that will make China the No. 3 shareholder in the IMF after the United States and Japan. Europe has also agreed to cede two seats on the IMF's 24-member board to developing countries.

The following is a list of commitments by country, region or grouping of countries.

Euro zone 150 billion euros (about $200 billion)

Japan - $60 billion

Saudi Arabia - $15 billion

Sweden - $10 billion to be increased to $14.7 billion

Norway - $9.3 billion

Poland - $8 billion

Denmark - $5.3 billion euros (about $7 billion)

Switzerland - $10 billion

South Korea - $15 billion

Britain - $15 billion

Australia - $7 billion

Singapore - $4 billion

Czech Republic - 1.5 billion euros (about $2 billion)

Source: IMF and government officials

