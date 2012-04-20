The Group of 20 leading industrial and emerging countries pledged more than $430 billion (266 billion pounds) on Friday, roughly doubling the International Monetary Fund's fire-fighting power and ward off financial contagion from Europe.

Following are comments from analysts on the agreement:

KARL SCHAMOTTA, SENIOR STRATEGIST, WESTERN UNION BUSINESS SOLUTIONS, CALGARY

"The first impact it will have is creating a put under the markets. That amount of firepower is not something traders will want to take a position against. It will also parallel a set of stiffer requirements before the IMF does step in for bailouts. Ultimately, the safety net is elastic. If we have a situation where Spain or Italy gets into trouble, the IMF will have to raise more money."

ROBERT TIPP, CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST, PRUDENTIAL FIXED INCOME, NEWARK, NEW JERSEY

"Having an extra G20 commitment to the IMF is still a number of steps removed from Spain and Italy being able to meet the markets day in and day out and raise money. So on one hand, these programs being out there are not a part of the real day-to-day financing activities. But you don't want these countries to be going through the process of trying to raise money without a safety net. So in that sense, this is an important step. It is significant. During the Lehman crisis, a real turning point was when the G20 unconditionally guaranteed the Libor market. That stopped trend widening trends. And the economic situation has become more dire. There are more countries in recession, which increases the odds of them missing their targets."

DAVID SONG, CURRENCY ANALYST, DAILYFX, NEW YORK

"From what we've seen so far, the additional $400 billion-plus for the IMF has propped up risk-taking behaviour, but the effort to shore up investor confidence does little to address the sovereign debt crisis. We've seen the European Central Bank try to flood the system with cash, which certainly helped to buy time, but heightening growth concerns surrounding the region continues to dampen the outlook for the single currency as European policy makers continue to look for additional monetary support. Compared to last year, it seems as though the EU is reverting back to its reactionary approach after setting up the 800 billion-euro firewall, and the Governing Council looks poised to carry out its easing cycle throughout 2012 in an effort to stem the risk for a prolonged recession."

DAVID KEEBLE, GLOBAL HEAD OF INTEREST RATE STRATEGY, CREDIT AGRICOLE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANK, NEW YORK

"The $430 billion is a nice enough size. I'm guessing that they'll get a few billion more, although the market will no doubt come to the conclusion that no number is big enough. And the comments about the tail risk diminishing is reassuring."

"I don't know what they can really do about oil prices. The only way for the G20 to stop oil prices rises is to induce a recession, They do not control the amount of short-term spare capacity in the oil industry and releasing reserves is a pointless exercise."

GENNADIY GOLDBERG, FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST, 4CAST LTD INC., NEW YORK

"It's certainly a step in the right direction that the IMF is trying to increase its firepower, but the reluctance of some major nations (such as the U.S.) to increase their contributions could significantly dent the IMF's ability to raise more funds."

"There is a highly unpopular aspect to sending money abroad when so many 'domestic' economies are hurting, making increasing commitments more difficult. The issue here however, is that IMF money comes with quite a lot of strings attached and as we saw during the Greek bailout, troubled nations have to jump through quite a few hoops to earn it."

