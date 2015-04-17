WASHINGTON The following is the full text of the communique issued on Friday by the finance ministers and central bankers of the Group of 20 nations after a two-day meeting. 1. We welcome the strengthening of economic activity in some key economies, yet global growth remains moderate and is following divergent paths. Near term prospects in advanced economies, notably the euro area and Japan, have improved recently, while the US and the UK continue to record solid growth, which could support a stronger global recovery. Growth in some emerging market economies, such as in China and India, is strong, but remains uneven. Low-income developing countries continue to demonstrate strong performance. Risks to the global outlook are more balanced since we last met. The overall global impact of lower oil prices is estimated to be positive, with varying effects. Nonetheless, there are important challenges including volatility in exchange rates and prolonged low inflation, sustained internal and external imbalances, high public debt, and geopolitical tensions.

2. We reaffirm the key role of the G20 in boosting confidence and reducing vulnerabilities through effective implementation of macroeconomic policies and structural reforms, which will help to boost demand and potential growth. We will implement fiscal policies flexibly to take into account near-term economic conditions, so as to support growth and job creation, while putting debt as a share of GDP on a sustainable path. In many advanced economies, accommodative monetary policies are needed to anchor inflation expectations and support recovery. In an environment of diverging monetary policy settings and rising financial market volatility, policy settings should be carefully calibrated and clearly communicated to minimize negative spillovers. When dealing with macroeconomic and financial stability risks arising from large and volatile capital flows, the necessary macroeconomic adjustment could be supported by macro-prudential measures and, as appropriate, capital flow management measures. In this regard, we welcome the continued cooperation between the relevant IOs on their respective approaches to measures that are both macro-prudential and capital flow management measures. We will continue to monitor financial market volatility and take necessary actions. We reaffirm our previous exchange rate commitments and will resist

protectionism.

3. Recognising the essential role of structural reforms in ensuring strong, sustainable and balanced growth, we remain committed to effective and timely implementation of our growth strategies. In line with our agreement in Istanbul, building on the analytical inputs by the international organizations, we have consolidated our monitoring efforts by identifying the key commitments from the Brisbane Growth Strategies that will have the greatest impact on growth. We have also developed a robust framework to hold each other to account for implementing our commitments, and actual progress towards our growth ambition. We will present our first accountability report on progress against all of our commitments at the Antalya Summit. We are reviewing, and will adjust our strategies as necessary, to ensure that we will meet our collective growth ambition. Going forward, we will also strive to ensure that growth is inclusive.

4. We reaffirm our commitment to boost investment in our countries as an important driver of growth. We are currently working on concrete country-specific investment strategies

that will support our collective growth objective including through policies to improve the investment ecosystem, foster efficient infrastructure investment and support sound long

term financing opportunities for businesses including SMEs. We will also do a quantitative assessment of our investment strategies. We will develop the investment strategies by our September meeting with a view to present them to the Antalya Summit. To further promote infrastructure investments and more involvement by the private sector, we will continue to strengthen capacity building in and the functioning of PPP models and encourage an optimal use of multilateral and national development bank resources and facilitate the development of appropriate financial vehicles including asset-based financing structures. We welcome progress made in establishing the Global Infrastructure Hub and look forward to the delivery of an initial business plan to our next meeting in September.

5. We remain deeply disappointed with the continued delay in progressing the 2010 IMF Quota and Governance Reforms. Recognising the importance of these reforms for the credibility, legitimacy and effectiveness of the IMF; we reaffirm that their earliest implementation remains our highest priority. We continue to urge the US to ratify the 2010 reforms as soon as possible. Mindful of the aims of the 2010 reforms, we call on the IMF Executive Board to pursue an interim solution that will meaningfully converge quota shares as soon as and to the extent possible to the levels agreed under the 14th review. We will use the 14th review as a basis for work on the 15th review of quotas, including a new quota formula. We reaffirm our commitment to maintaining a strong, well-resourced and

quota-based IMF.

6. We reiterate our commitment to strengthen the global financial system and we welcome the progress since our last meeting in Istanbul. We remain committed to finalising by the

Antalya Summit the proposed common international standard on total loss absorbing capacity for global systemically important banks after the completion of rigorous and comprehensive impact assessments. We will identify and address gaps related to the

resilience, recovery and resolution of central counterparties. We call on the International Association of Insurance Supervisors to finalise higher loss absorbency requirements for

global systemically important insurers by the Antalya Summit. We are implementing the G20 roadmap agreed in Brisbane to strengthen the oversight and regulation of shadow banking, appropriate to the systemic risk posed. We will work to ensure that market-based finance is able to fulfill its growing role in supporting the real economy, while the financial stability risks are subject to appropriate oversight and regulation. We reiterate our support to the BCBS-IOSCO work to finalise its criteria to identify simple, transparent and comparable securitisation. We look forward to the FSB’s review of

financial stability risks associated with asset management activities and will consider policy actions if necessary. We welcome the agreement by the FSB on a work plan that

addresses market misconduct and withdrawal from correspondent banking. We will enhance cross border cooperation to enable regulations to be more effective, particularly in the areas of resolution and OTC derivatives markets reforms, where swift

implementation is required. We encourage jurisdictions to defer to each other when it is justified in line with the St. Petersburg Declaration. To ensure the broader adoption of

global financial reforms, we call on the FSB and other standard setting bodies to incorporate into their work plans the issues faced by the emerging and developing economies including implementation and home-host issues.

7. We are committed to take actions to reach a globally fair and modern international tax system. In this regard, we are on track to finalise the G20/OECD Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) Action Plan in 2015 and we are also working towards delivering our commitments pertaining to the exchange of information. We reiterate our commitment to support developing countries' engagement in the international tax agenda. We commit to

implement actively the G20 High Level Principles on Beneficial Ownership Transparency.

8. 2015 is a crucial year for the global development agenda. We stress the importance of positive outcomes of the Addis Ababa Conference on Financing for Development (FFD), New York Summit on post 2015 development agenda and Conference of Parties 21

(COP21) in Paris. We call upon all relevant IFIs and IOs, within their mandates, to develop ambitious plans in support of this goal. We are committed to promote an enabling environment for developing countries, including low-income developing countries, as they pursue their development agendas and help them build necessary institutional capacity.