WASHINGTON Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday the dominant view among Group of 20 finance leaders was that recent exchange-rate moves largely reflected economic fundamentals, while Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said he had not faced criticism from his G20 counterparts over the weak yen.

"I didn't get the impression there was strong concern (among the G20) about heightening market volatility," Kuroda told a joint news conference alongside Aso after the G20 meeting in Washington.

The BOJ has argued that its massive monetary stimulus was aimed solely at achieving its inflation target, though some countries have criticized the move as triggering sharp falls in the yen that give Japan's exports an unfair trade advantage.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Paul Simao)