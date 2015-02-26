Ghana President John Dramani Mahama speaks during a high-level meeting on post-2015 anti-poverty goals at the Ford Foundation in New York September 24, 2014. REUTERS/John Minchillo/Pool

ACCRA Ghana's President John Mahama said he expects to announce later on Thursday a positive outcome to months of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund over a three-year financial assistance package.

The deal could help restore investor faith in Ghana, a stable democracy and oil, gold and cocoa producer whose economy lost some of its lustre after reporting a budget deficit of nearly 12 percent in 2013.

"As I address you this morning, negotiations are being concluded with an IMF mission team here in Accra and later this afternoon I expect an announcement of a positive outcome of these discussions," Mahama said in his annual state of the nation speech to parliament on Thursday.

A source close to the talks told Reuters on Wednesday that an agreement had been struck for a three-year deal worth around $1 billion (645 million pounds) aimed at restoring fiscal stability.

Since 2013, GDP growth has slowed sharply to a projection for 2015 of 3.9 percent after years at which it stood around 8 percent. Mahama faces re-election in 2016 and the government hopes an IMF deal will enable an economic rebound before then.

