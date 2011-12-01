New buildings under construction are seen downtown Milan, November 28, 2011. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

WASHINGTON The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday it will likely cut it growth forecast in late January when it updates its world economic projections.

"The global recovery remains unbalanced and bumpy," IMF spokesman Gerry Rice told reporters.

He said since the IMF's last World Economic Outlook report in October there had been a marked slowdown in economic activity because the euro zone debt crisis and financial market turmoil had increased investor uncertainty.

"We will likely be revising down our forecasts," Rice said, without elaborating on countries or regions.

(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton; Editing by James Dalgleish)